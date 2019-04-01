|
Random Jacob Driscoll
Mosinee - Random Jacob Driscoll, Randy to friends and family, was born May 8, 1995.
Now forever 23, he lived the majority of his life in Mosinee, graduating from Mosinee High School with the class of 2013. He was active in the choir, band and drama communities, including his 2013 choir trip to sing at Carnegie Hall in New York City.
He met his wife, Angie in April of 2016 at her barbecue. After a short engagement they were married in August of 2017. Their daughter, Aria June, was born August 2018.
He has worked for Crystal Finishing Quality Management in Schofield since August 2015.
Everyone who knew him said he was smart, funny, and witty, as well as kind, friendly and compassionate to friends and family alike. His love of music led him to name his daughter Aria, "His Little Song". As a friend said,"Randy showed kindness for people who needed it, especially in a world where not a lot of people are compassionate to one another."
Randy leaves behind his wife, Angie (Hageman) Driscoll, daughter, Aria June Driscoll, parents, James and Michelle Driscoll, Mosinee, siblings Zachary J Driscoll, Stevens Point, Austin C (Sarah) Driscoll, Dayton, Virginia, Ian J Driscoll, Sophie R Driscoll, nephew Toby Driscoll, as well as grandparents, and a loving, extended family.
As per his wishes, there will be no funeral service. A wake will be planned for a later date.
Sweet Dreams Baby ~~Mom
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Apr. 1, 2019