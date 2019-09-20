|
|
Randy L. Schauer
Ogema - Randy L. Schauer, age 66, of Ogema, WI, passed away on Monday, September 16, 2019, at his home under the care of his wife and Ascension at Home / Ministry HC Hospice. Randy was born in Spokane, WA, to the late Charles and Kathleen (Hick) Schauer. He was married to Margaret Heykes on November 16, 2003; she survives.
Randy spent his childhood in Yorkshire, England, and moved to Moreno Valley, CA, at the age of 8. He graduated from Moreno Valley High School and received his Associates Degree in Electronics from Riverside Community College. Randy spent two years in Fiji as a foreman on a coconut plantation. He moved to Humboldt County, CA, in the early 1980's where he spent ten years as a farmer. Randy moved back to Riverside in 1990 and used his farming earnings to receive his Associates Degree in Nursing. Randy met his wife, Maggie, while rushing a patient to the Intensive Care Unit at Riverside Community Hospital. They moved to Spirit in 2005. Randy spent 25 years as an extraordinarily gifted nurse.
Survivors include his Wife, Margaret Schauer, of Ogema.
He is further survived by his 5 beloved Cats, Mr. Nubbin, Vixen, Cassidy, Calamity, and Timmy.
He was preceded in death by his Parents, Charles and Kathleen, and his Sister, Teresa Schauer.
In accordance with Randy's wishes, no formal services will be held. Generations Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family. You may view Randy's obituary and leave online condolences at generationsfuneral.com.
In lieu of flowers, Randy would ask you to plant daffodils in your own yard and make any monetary contributions to the National Organization for Reform of Marijuana Laws. (NORML.ORG).
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Sept. 20, 2019