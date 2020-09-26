1/1
Ray V. Deckelman
Ray V. Deckelman

Ray passed September 20, 2020, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital at the age of 89. He was the son of the late George Deckelman and Adelaine Deckelman (Hoffman). He was born on March 15, 1931 in Medford, Wisconsin, where he attended school through the eighth grade. Once he completed his education he went right to work, spending a lifetime learning many trades. He was sharp and could fix anything. His wisdom and kindness were infinite.

Ray had a work ethic like no other and spent his career driving semi truck. He did all he could for his family, providing them with the best life possible. He was an avid deer hunter and fisherman, plus the best handy-man anyone could ask for. He and his daughter Diana were the best of friends. Once Diana had children his grandkids became his world. His first grandchild was to be named after him to honor his outstanding legacy. Grandpa's house was the place to be for his grandkids until the very end. You could always count on grandpa. His beloved cat Sassy had the greatest life while with grandpa, as we all did. Ray will be dearly missed by all who were lucky enough to have known him.

He is survived by his daughter Diana Schira, Mosinee, and her four children, Rae, Hazel, Iris, and Max. He was predeceased by his parents, his wife of 56 years Alice, and his brother Harvey. Grandpa was the best man we ever knew. The world is darker without him. We love you grandpa.




Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Sep. 26 to Sep. 27, 2020.
Guest Book sponsored by the Wausau Daily Herald

