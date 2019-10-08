Services
John J Buettgen Funeral Home
948 Grand Ave
Schofield, WI 54476
(715) 359-2828
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Agnes Catholic Church
6101 Zinser Street
Weston, WI
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Agnes Catholic Church
6101 Zinser Street
Weston, WI
Burial
Following Services
Raymond Brzezinski

Raymond Brzezinski Obituary
Raymond Brzezinski

Wausau - Raymond Brzezinski, 96, of Wausau, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 6101 Zinser Street in Weston, with Father Greg Bohren officiating. Burial, with full military honors, will follow in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be at the church on Tuesday morning from 9:00 a.m. until the time of Mass.

John J. Buettgen Funeral Home is assisting family at this time. On line condolences may be expressed at www.HonorOne.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Oct. 8, 2019
