Raymond Cedric Pickett



November 28, 1959 - May 18, 2020



Raymond Cedric Pickett, 60, of Wausau, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully on May 18, 2020.



Raymond was born in Pittsfield, MA, and raised in Colonie, NY, and Sarasota, FL, where he attended high school. He worked for many years in construction in Sarasota and in Wausau but had to retire due to medical issues, and for the past several years he received compassionate long-term care, provided most recently by Mount View Care Center in Wausau. Raymond enjoyed church services at St. Paul's and Thursday pizza and coffee at the 400 Block in Wausau. He loved animals and enjoyed the visiting therapy pets, and especially the birds in the aviary, at Colonial Manor.



Raymond is survived by his loving mother, Carole White, of Sarasota, FL; brother, Steven Pickett, of Wausau; sister, Christine Hardin, and brother-in-law, Joseph Hardin, of Santa Monica, CA; brother, Jack Wilson, of Buena Park, CA; sister, Sheila Pickett, of Wisconsin; and stepfather, John Wilson, of Laguna Woods, CA; as well as his nieces and nephews, Ashley Pickett, Jessica Siegfried, and Sarah, Nathan and Jeremy Wilson. He is predeceased by his father, Thomas Charles Pickett of Jacksonville, FL.



The family extends heartfelt thanks to the staff at Mount View Care Center and Colonial Manor in Wausau, as well as to Raymond's wonderful caregivers over the years.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Raymond Pickett's memory to Project Minnie, a nonprofit organization that provides food and veterinarian services to animals belonging to the homeless. You can also show your support by planting a memorial tree in Raymond's memory by visiting the Tribute Store.



Services will be held on August 8, 2020, at 1pm St. Paul's United Church of Christ, 426 Washington Street, Wausau, WI 54403.









