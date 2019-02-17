Raymond "Rudy" Gorski



Wausau - Raymond "Rudy" Gorski, 91, joined his loving wife Georgiana on Wednesday, February 12, 2019.



Raymond was the first child of the late Peter and Mary (Cherek) Gorski born on November 22, 1927 in Milwaukee, WI. At the age of two, he and his family moved to Bevent, WI. His life changed for the better when he began courting Georgiana in the summer of 1948. They wed on September 17, 1949 at Holy Name of Jesus Parish in Wausau, WI.



Raymond worked at Wausau Papers for 37 years, retiring in 1990. He was an active member at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Wausau where he was an usher and volunteered in other capacities. He was involved with Catholic Order of Foresters and he never missed a day of praying the rosary.



Raymond rarely missed an opportunity to watch his grandchildren's sporting events, plays, and recitals. He was an avid Wisconsin Sports fan. He enjoyed attending and watching the Packers, Badgers, and Brewers games with his family. Raymond had a knack for telling jokes, especially Polish jokes. He loved crafting, woodworking, and making toys, and games for his children and grandchildren. He also loved traveling, making sauerkraut, and watching game shows with Georgiana.



As he joins Georgiana in their heavenly home, Raymond and his sense of humor will be greatly missed by their seven children: Leroy (Debra) Gorski, Ken (Sally) Gorski, Mary (Ernie) Harris, Glen Gorski, Rod (Deborah) Gorski, Jerry Gorski (LuAnne Miller), all of the greater Wausau area, and Patrick (Dawn) Gorski of Green Bay; 14 grandchildren; four step-grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; 13 step-great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; siblings Philip (Violet) Gorski and Phyllis Kasprak, brother-in-law Ray Gross, and sister-in-law Violet Gorski.



Among many extended family members and friends, Raymond was welcomed by his parents, his loving wife Georgiana; brother Daniel Gorski; infant brother Adam Gorski; two sisters, Rita Gross and Sister Mary Francelma; infant son Dennis Gorski; daughter Francine "Buffy" Gorski; daughter-in-law Sharon Gorski; grandson Jody Gorski; and step-great-granddaughter Paige Bootz.



The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 am on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at St. Michael Catholic Church, Wausau. Rev. Msgr. Mark Pierce will preside. Entombment will be in the Memorial Chapel Mausoleum, Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau. Visitation will be on Monday from 4:00 until 8:00 pm at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth Street, Wausau and again on Tuesday from 9:00 am until the time of services at the church. There will be a rosary service at 7:30 pm Monday evening at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com



The family extends their gratitude to Aspirus Comfort Care & Hospice services and Sylvan Crossing for their loving care and guidance during this journey. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Aspirus Comfort Care & Hospice or a .