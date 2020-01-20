|
|
Raymond Gross
Bevent - Raymond Gross, age 91, of Bevent, passed away Saturday, January 18, 2020 at the Portage County Health Care Center in Stevens Point. Raymond was born July 6, 1928 in Wausau, the son of the late John and Hattie (Wilkowski) Gross. He married Rita Gorski September 30, 1961 at St. Ladislaus Catholic Church in Bevent. She preceded him in death on September 29, 1974.
Raymond was born in Wausau, and the family later moved to Shantytown where they farmed. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War from December 12, 1950 until his honorable discharge on December 6, 1952. He worked various factory jobs and also repaired television sets. He was employed at Greenheck Fan in Schofield until retirement in June 1990.
In his free time, he enjoyed hobby farming with his brother-in-law, Earl Kasprak, woodworking, and listening to polkas especially Molly B and the Polka Joe Show. He always kept his eye on the weather; in fact, he has over twenty years of calendars where he journaled the daily weather activity including the high, low, and weather description.
Survivors include his daughter, Janet (Scott) Borski, Almond, two granddaughters Briana and Alyssa Borski, two brothers, Robert (Arleen) Gross, Custer, and Roger (Marlene) Gross, Shantytown. Brother-in-law and Sister-in-law Phillip and Violet Gorski, Wauasu, Sister-in-laws Violet Gorski, Green Bay and Phyllis Kasprak, Bevent.
Raymond was preceded in death by his wife and parents. His Sister Margaret Kurszewski. Brother-in-laws Hubert Kurszewski, Rudy Gorski, Daniel Gorski, Earl Kasprak and Sister-in-laws Georgiana Gorski and Sister Mary Francelma.
The funeral mass will be celebrated at 11am on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at St Ladislaus Catholic Church, Bevent. Fr. William Grevach will officiate. The family will greet relatives and friends at the church on Thursday from 9 am until the time for mass. Burial will be in the parish cemetery with full military honors. Shuda Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
The family extendeds their gratitude to the staff at Brookdale Assisted Living and Portage County Healthcare Center for their loving care; also, a very special thank you to Sister Mary Ellen for her many visits with Raymond.
Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.shudafuneral.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020