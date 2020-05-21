|
|
Raymond H. Krueger
Wausau - Raymond H. Krueger, 91, Wausau passed away on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.
He was born June 16, 1928 in Wausau, son of the late Paul and Anna (Butt) Krueger.
For over 34 years Ray worked as an equipment operator for the Marathon County Highway Department, retiring in 1990. Some of his favorite pastimes included gardening, lawn work, traveling, being a church usher, the retirement club and AFSCME #15.
Survivors include his son, Daniel Krueger, daughter, Lois (Russell) Bauer, brother Bennie (Doris) Krueger, sister Viola Brunow, sister Dorothy Wiesman, and many nephews and nieces.
Besides his parents he was preceded in death by two brothers, James & Melvin, brother in-law Eldor Brunow, sister in-law Delores Krueger and close companion Irene Zaitz.
Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Trinity Lutheran Church, Wausau. The Rev. Zach Holdorf will officiate. Burial will be in Pine Grove Cemetery, Wausau. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services all at the church. Social distancing guidelines will be used during the visitation and funeral. . Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com
Ray's family would like to thank the entire staff at Mountain Terrace Assisted Living for the past year of wonderful care and support they all gave him during his stay with them. Also a sincere thank you to the Aspirus ER and hospital staff during this pandemic.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from May 21 to May 24, 2020