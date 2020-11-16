Raymond J. Guralski
Edgar - Ray J. Guralski, 87, Edgar, died Wednesday November 11, 2020 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital as a result of respiratory complications caused by COVID-19.
He was born January 22, 1933, in the town of Rietbrock, son of the late Walter Sr. and Clara (Wojciechowski) Guralski. On October 12, 1957, he married Stacie Griesmer at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Edgar. She preceded him in death December 12, 2017.
Ray was a Korean War Veteran serving in the US Army from January 1952 until his discharge in December 1954. He was a dairy farmer and partnered with his brother, Walter Jr., from 1968 until 2005. He and his brother spent many years battling the weather and the challenges that come with agriculture. Ray always enjoyed the fall gun deer season. Ray also enjoyed fishing with his brothers and brothers-in-law; casting lines in Spirit Lake and Stone Lake. Ray will be remembered for his meticulous maintenance of his farm equipment and buildings. Everything was repaired and painted before getting put away for the season. His garage was neat and organized; all tools had their particular spot. Ray always had time for visitors to stop by and share a beer and a glass of sweet wine. He enjoyed playing Sheep head and loved to slam his last card down on the table. In the last year Ray learned how to play the card game Golf. We will remember how he would cringe when he had to give away a king or a joker or laugh when he checked the score to see himself in the lead.
Survivors include his sons; Rick (Karen) Guralski, Athens, Randy (Lisa) Guralski, Marathon and Roy (Lori) Guralski, Edgar; his daughter, Patty (Randall) Myszka, Edgar; grandchildren, Dina (Korey) Kliniski (children: Connor, Ila, Dawson) Brock (Starr) Guralski (children; Asher, Gavin, Alayna), Mitchell Guralski, Taylor Guralski, Hannah Guralski, Miranda Myszka, Lydia Myszka, Kassidy (Tyler) Witt (son Lakein), Travis Guralski (Katie Hiebl) and Devin Guralski; his siblings, Bob Guralski, Delores Gajewski, Joan (Norman) Soczka, Violet Farkus, Lucille (Jim) Kleparski, Barbara Diers & brother-in-law Lyle Steder. Besides his parents and wife, Ray was preceded in death by siblings Ervin Guralski, Art Guralski, Janet Steder, Agnes Guralski, and Walter Guralski Jr.
A private Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Edgar. Rev. Thomas Huff will preside. Burial will be in the parish cemetery where full military honors will be conducted. Current social distancing and masking protocols will be observed. Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. The Funeral Mass will be live streamed thru the Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home Facebook page. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com