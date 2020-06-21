Raymond J. WodoraHatley - Raymond J Wodora, 88, Hatley, died Saturday, June 20, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family.Raymond was born on August 22, 1931 in the town of Reid, the son of the late John and Mary(Glapinski)Wodora.Raymond proudly served his country during the Korean War as a Truck Master with the United States Army, building airstrips.After leaving the military, Raymond worked at various jobs. He hauled bricks out of the old Ringle Brick Yard, delivered lumber, and even built swimming pools for a while, but he spent most of his life self-employed doing a job he truly loved, building houses. Raymond will be remembered throughout the community for the many beautiful homes he built. He was not just a builder, but a true craftsman.Raymond enjoyed spending time with his family, helping others, feeding birds and squirrels in his yard, hunting and fishing, especially, ice fishing.Raymond is survived by two sons, Dennis(Bonnie Thorson)Wodora, Ringle and Richard(Candy)Wodora, Hatley; a daughter, Kristy(Brian)Grulkowski, Hatley; four grandchildren, Wayne Wodora, Elena(Scott)Postelnik, Richard Wodora Jr. and Cody Grulkowski; one sister, Geraldine(Benedict)Kaminski and one brother, Ambrose(Florence)Wodora.In addition to his parents, Raymond was preceded in death by his ex-wife and mother of his children, Eleanor Bensley, brother, Wallace and sister, Evelyn Grabko.No public service will be held at this time. The family asks that each of you who knew Raymond remember him in your own special way.Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting family at this time. On line condolences may be expressed at www.HonorOne.coom