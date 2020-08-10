Raymond Koss
Mosinee - Raymond Joseph Koss, 94, town of Knowlton, died Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at Marshfield Medical Center (St. Clare's Hospital), Weston.
He was born Nov. 13, 1925, the son of the late Julius and Stella (Bossell) Koss. He married Vallie Marie Wollslair on Oct. 27, 1947, in Mosinee. She preceded him in death on Dec.15, 1988.
Raymond "Ray" was a World War II veteran having served in the U.S. Army, earning the rank of Staff Sergeant in the 260th Engineer Combat Battalion. He began working at the Mosinee Paper Mill almost immediately after returning home from the war. Soon after, in 1947, he bought the family farm he grew up on from his father, who had owned it since his return from World War I. For the next 40 years he and Vallie ran their 290 acre dairy farm while he worked full time at the paper mill.
Ray was a proud Army veteran and loved sharing stories of his time in service with anyone who would show interest and listen. He stopped farming in 1986 but continued to enjoy and take pride in gardening, with raspberries being his prize crop. He lived at his retirement home on the Wisconsin River - land that had been part of his farm. With the help of family he was able to continue living there until his final hospitalization.
Survivors include his four children, Terrance (Hillary Short) Koss, Wausau, Sandra (Richard) Boldt, Goodyear, Arizona, Sharon (Robert) Obremski, Mosinee, and Steven Koss, Mosinee; seven grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and a special friend, Marian Wadzinski. He was preceded in death by his infant son, Reginald, three brothers, James, Warren and Lawrence, and two sisters, Rita Jonas and Irene Proctor.
A private graveside service will be held with family. Beste Funeral Home, Mosinee, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.bestefh.com
We would like to express our appreciation to everyone at St. Clare's Hospital/Marshfield Medical Center who provided a high quality of care, and most importantly comfort to Ray when his family couldn't be there with him due to this unfortunate pandemic.