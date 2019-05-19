Raymond "Ray" Melvin Schinker



Wittenberg - Raymond "Ray" Melvin Schinker, 80, of Wittenberg, passed away Monday, May 13, 2019 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.



Raymond was born July 12, 1938 in Port Washington to the late Henry and Margaret (Claussen) Schinker. He married Dorothy "Dolly" J. Cegielski on July 12, 1958 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Milwaukee. Ray worked for Local 139 as an Operating Engineer, and became a lifetime member in 2013, serving 55 years.



Ray's life was enriched by "his two boys" son Jeff Schinker (Elaine "Lainey" Studelska-Schinker) of Oshkosh and son Steve (Karen Schremp-Schinker) of Wausau. He found joy in his grandchildren: Chelsea Schinker, Chase Bohan, Eric and Alex Schremp. He was preceded in death by his wife, of 50 years, Dorothy in 2009.



Ray loved his country and honorably served in the National Guard. Ray was a competitive race car and snowmobile driver. He loved John Deere tractors, playing cards, going to church, and a hot cup of coffee in the morning. Hobbies included raising cattle, riding ATVs, watercrafting, cooking, making soup, gardening, hunting, and baking delicious pies. In the last few years Ray shared laughter and companionship with Kim Sloan.



Ray's life was one in which he overcame many obstacles and challenges through hard work and persistence. He raised his family on the "Square 40 plus 4" ranch in Saukville in the 1960s. The '70s saw he and the family move to Mosinee where many friendships were formed while he worked with Tork Trucking in Wisconsin Rapids. Retirement and travel soon followed and many new dreams were realized. His dry sense of humor impacted many lives. Raymond Schinker was resourceful and served God well.



The family would like to especially thank Dick and Kathy Bauman, Keith and Julie Truax, all the Monday Night card players at "Tangle Horn" and Vern and the men's prayer group (he loved you all).



A celebration of life will take place July 12, 2019 at 2pm at St. Joseph Family Parish in Phlox, WI, 54464 / Phone: (715) 489-3330 with food and refreshments following at "Tangle Horn" W18225 Eland Rd, Eland, WI, 54427 / (715) 253-2626



In lieu of flowers, memorial's in Ray's name can be sent to Brainard Funeral Home.



To share memories and condolences with Raymond's family, please visit www.brainardfuneral.com