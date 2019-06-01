Services
Peterson-Kraemer Funeral Home Wausau East
1302 6Th St
Wausau, WI 54403
(715) 845-6900
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Peterson-Kraemer Funeral Home Wausau East
1302 6Th St
Wausau, WI 54403
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
3:00 PM
Peterson-Kraemer Funeral Home Wausau East
1302 6Th St
Wausau, WI 54403
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond Urmanski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond P. "Ray" Urmanski


1923 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Raymond P. "Ray" Urmanski Obituary
Raymond "Ray" P. Urmanski

Rib Mountain - Raymond P. "Ray" Urmanski, 96, Wausau died Monday, May 27, 2019 under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services.

He was born April 2, 1923 in Marathon County, son of the late Peter and Katherine (Jakubowski) Urmanski. On May 28, 1954 he married Imelda "Millie" Johnas at Holy Name Catholic Church, Wausau. She preceded him in death on February 3, 2010.

In his younger years Ray was a taxi driver in Wausau and later went to work at Curtis Millwork. In 1948 he started at American Can Company and worked there until his retirement in 1985. Ray's hobbies included waterskiing, hunting, snowmobiling, traveling and riding around on his ATV.

Ray proudly served his country in the United States Army as a squad leader with the 38th Infantry Second Division in the European Theatre of Operation during World War II. Ray was responsible for the control, coordination and the tactical employment of a heavy mortar crew.

Survivors include his significant other, Eleanor Augustine, Wausau, his sister, Delores Dahlke, Wausau, his brother-in-law, Harvey Johnas, Bellevue, Washington and many nieces and nephews.

Besides his wife he was preceded in death by his sisters, Irene Winsch, Mary Ann Dexter and his brothers, Leonard and Edmund Urmanski.

Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. Monday, June 3, 2019 at the Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth Street, Wausau. Burial will be in St. Michael Cemetery, Wausau. Visitation will be held on Monday from 2:00 p.m. until the time of services all at the Sixth Street funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from June 1 to June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Peterson-Kraemer Funeral Home Wausau East
Download Now