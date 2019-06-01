Raymond "Ray" P. Urmanski



Rib Mountain - Raymond P. "Ray" Urmanski, 96, Wausau died Monday, May 27, 2019 under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services.



He was born April 2, 1923 in Marathon County, son of the late Peter and Katherine (Jakubowski) Urmanski. On May 28, 1954 he married Imelda "Millie" Johnas at Holy Name Catholic Church, Wausau. She preceded him in death on February 3, 2010.



In his younger years Ray was a taxi driver in Wausau and later went to work at Curtis Millwork. In 1948 he started at American Can Company and worked there until his retirement in 1985. Ray's hobbies included waterskiing, hunting, snowmobiling, traveling and riding around on his ATV.



Ray proudly served his country in the United States Army as a squad leader with the 38th Infantry Second Division in the European Theatre of Operation during World War II. Ray was responsible for the control, coordination and the tactical employment of a heavy mortar crew.



Survivors include his significant other, Eleanor Augustine, Wausau, his sister, Delores Dahlke, Wausau, his brother-in-law, Harvey Johnas, Bellevue, Washington and many nieces and nephews.



Besides his wife he was preceded in death by his sisters, Irene Winsch, Mary Ann Dexter and his brothers, Leonard and Edmund Urmanski.



Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. Monday, June 3, 2019 at the Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth Street, Wausau. Burial will be in St. Michael Cemetery, Wausau. Visitation will be held on Monday from 2:00 p.m. until the time of services all at the Sixth Street funeral home.