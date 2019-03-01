|
Raymond Peche
Rib Lake - Raymond "Ray" F. Peche, 87, of Rib Lake, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 24 at Rennes Health and Rehab Center in Weston, where he had resided for the past five weeks. A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 8 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Rib Lake with Pastor James Langebartels officiating. Interment will take place at Lakeview Cemetery in Rib Lake. Visitation will be held at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of the services on Friday. Pallbearers will be his six grandsons.
Ray was born on Dec. 27, 1931 at the township of Greenwood to the late Erna Gertrude (Martin) and Frederick Peche. He attended Rib River Elementary School in the town of Greenwood and was a 1951 graduate of Rib Lake High School. On Aug. 4, 1951 he married Gloriette Helen Thieme at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in the town of Greenwood and she preceded him in death March 21, 2011. Ray did woods work and dairy farming in the town of Greenwood for a period of years. Then he moved to Port Washington where he worked at Bolens FMC until retirement in 1994. In 1997, they returned to the Rib Lake area. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, being in the woods, polka and waltz dancing. He was a past member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Port Washington, where he served as an elder and usher for many years. He was a present member of St. John's Lutheran Church of Rib Lake.
Ray is survived by his daughters, Gayle Renk of Rothschild and Cindy (Dennis) Daggett of Winterset, Iowa; six grandchildren, Christopher and Sean Sarver and Justin, Joshua, Jordan and Jeremiah Daggett; and 22 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents and wife, Ray was preceded in death by a grandson, Jason Daggett in infancy; and brothers, Herbert and Marvin Peche
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be given to St. John's Lutheran Church in Rib Lake.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Mar. 1, 2019