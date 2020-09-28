1/1
Raymond Pozorski
Raymond Pozorski

Schofield - Raymond J. Pozorski, 88, passed peacefully at his home in Schofield, Wi. on September 22nd, 2020. He was born July 16, 1932.

He was pre-deceased by his son's Ray Jr. Pozorski and Scott Pozorski.

Ray is survived by son Wayne Pozorski, Grandson David Pozorski, Current wife Barbara (Philipp) Pozorski and Ex-wife Marilyn (Kopp) Pozorski.

He was a lifetime union carpenter. Ray enjoyed fly fishing, hunting and collecting antiques. He was also well known for his hobby of watch and clock collecting and repair.

At this time there are no services planned. Cremation services provided by Mid-Wisconsin Cremation Society in Schofield, WI.






Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Memories & Condolences
September 28, 2020
Wayne, we would like to extend our deepest sympathy. Take care.
David & Kathy DeSantis
Kathryn DeSantis
