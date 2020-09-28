Raymond Pozorski

Raymond PozorskiSchofield - Raymond J. Pozorski, 88, passed peacefully at his home in Schofield, Wi. on September 22nd, 2020. He was born July 16, 1932.He was pre-deceased by his son's Ray Jr. Pozorski and Scott Pozorski.Ray is survived by son Wayne Pozorski, Grandson David Pozorski, Current wife Barbara (Philipp) Pozorski and Ex-wife Marilyn (Kopp) Pozorski.He was a lifetime union carpenter. Ray enjoyed fly fishing, hunting and collecting antiques. He was also well known for his hobby of watch and clock collecting and repair.At this time there are no services planned. Cremation services provided by Mid-Wisconsin Cremation Society in Schofield, WI.