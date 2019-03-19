|
|
Raymond "Ray" Wilbur Schultz
Beloit - Raymond "Ray" Wilbur Schultz, 75, of Beloit, WI, died unexpectedly on Friday, March 15, 2019 in Beloit.
He was born on July 19, 1943 in Wausau, WI, the son of Lawrence and Valerie (Damp) Schultz. Ray was a 1961 graduate of Wausau High School. He was a veteran serving with the U.S. Air Force as a mechanic from 1961 until 1964. Ray married Joan Kluender on September 21, 1968 in Schofield, WI.
After the Air Force, Ray was employed as a bartender for several years in the Wausau area and later worked for Wausau Tile Co. In 1967 he began working for Chrysler, retiring in 2007. Ray enjoyed golfing, fishing, and traveling. He owned property up north and enjoyed camping. Ray enjoyed all Wisconsin sports but was an avid Green Bay Packer fan, a very hard worker, and family was most important to him.
Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Joan Schultz; children, Amy (David) Edwards, Charles Schultz, and Chris (Sarah) Butler all of Beloit, WI; grandchildren, Brandon, Tyler, and Kersten Edwards; brother-in-law, Robert (Marion Sadler) Kluender of Schofield, WI; aunt, Henrietta Schultz of Merrill, WI; numerous nieces and nephews including a special nephew, Evan Schultz.
He was predeceased by his parents, Lawrence and Valerie Schultz and brothers, Millard and Gerald Schultz.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, with Quin Barnes officiating. Graveside services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 21, 2019 in Newark Cemetery.
A memorial will be established in Ray's name specifically for the planting of his favorite trees up north.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Mar. 19, 2019