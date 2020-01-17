|
Regina C. Schnelle
Wausau - My beautiful mother, Regina C. Schnelle, 96, died January 16, 2020 at Aspirus Hospital. She has gone to her savior and left behind all her pain and suffering.
She was born June 2, 1923 to John Kasten and Bernice Kaszinski. She married Archie Schnelle on January 13, 1945. They would have celebrated 75 years of marriage this year.
She was joyful and generous in life, and loved visiting with family and friends, playing cards and shopping. She was a long-time member of Grace United Church. She worked for Employers Insurance until her retirement and enjoyed attending the retirement parties.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Archie who died August 23, 2019; and by her sister, Anne Siewert (John Siewert) of Wausau.
Survivors include two sons, Dale (Lauren) Schnelle and Jerry Schnelle; step-grandchildren, Sandra (Kevin) Warnecke and Veronica Vilter; her two-beloved step-great-grandchildren, Natalie Vilter and Dylan Warnecke all of Wausau; as well as many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the kind people at Our House Assisted Living and the wonderful nurses and doctors at Aspirus for making Regina's last months and days as comfortable as possible. And special thanks to her friend Donna Hessil for reminding her of the good times and making her smile.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at Helke Funeral Home, 302 Spruce Street, Wausau. Visitation will be held from 9:00 am until the time of services at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Restlawn Memorial Park. Family and friends may go to helke.com to leave an online condolence.
Memorials in Regina's name can be sent to Grace United Church, 535 S. 3rd Ave, Wausau.
