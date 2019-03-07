Services
Reginald "Reggie" A. Kittel

Wausau - Reginald "Reggie" A. Kittel, 80, died March 4, 2019 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

He was born October 11, 1938 in Wausau, son of the late Arthur and Selma (Beese) Kittel. On March 3, 1962 he married Linda Mikkelson in Wausau. She survives.

Reggie served his country in the United States Army and was a member of the American Legion Montgomery Plant Dudley Post No. 10, Wausau. He was employed at Marathon Electric for 45 years. Some of his hobbies included bowling, golfing, woodworking, fishing and camping. He enjoyed playing church dart league and coaching his daughters baseball team.

Survivors include his wife, Linda Kittel; daughters, Vicki (Arthur) LaCrosse and Gail (Thomas) Cortright; grandchildren, Elizabeth (Cole) Oestreich, Kyle (Bridget) LaCrosse, Jessica Craft and Zachary (Madeline) LaCrosse; great-grandchildren, Annabelle, Elise, Olivia, Thea and William; siblings, Marilyn Baumann, Lois Tetzlaff, Beverly Onesti, Gerald (Dorothy) Kittel and Carol Oehlke; sisters-in-law, Ramona Michlig, Betty (Virgil) Kufahl and Chuckie (Timothy) O'Leary.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by a brother, Thomas Kittel, four brothers-in-law and granddaughter Beth Ann.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 8, 2019 at First English Lutheran Church, Wausau. Rev. Erik Olson will officiate. Visitation will be Thursday from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and again on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services all at First English Lutheran Church, Wausau. Private entombment will be in Garden of Eternal Rest, Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth St., Wausau, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Mar. 7, 2019
