|
|
Richard A. "Dick" Seubert
Rozellville - Richard "Dick" Seubert, 89, of Rozellville, WI died Saturday, May 18, 2019. Dick, son of the late Richard & Ann Seubert, husband of late Celine Seubert, passed in his daughter's home in Stratford surrounded by the love of his family. He is survived by six children Tim (Teresa) Seubert, Thomas (Ann) Seubert, Ned (Kathy) Seubert, Roy (Jean) Seubert, Connie (Pat) Grzadzielewski, Laurie Rock and three foster children, MaryAnn (Myron) Karlan , Jackie (Bill) Zenner and Joanie (Tom) Falk. He is also survived by his sister-in-law Marlene Seubert and 15 grandchildren Walter (Heather) Seubert, Sarah Seubert, Becky (Keith) Zebro, Christina (Brian) Zaleski, Jennifer (Andrew) Franks, Rich (Jodi) Seubert, Brad Seubert (friend Bryn), Andy (Cassandra) Seubert, Chad (Shana) Seubert, Jamie (Josh) Elsasser, Robbie (April) Grzadzielewski, Emma Grzadzielewski, Danial (Kimberly) Rock, David (Alyssa) Rock, and Kathryn (Brad) Gerrits. He is also survived by 23 great grandchildren.
Dick and Celine were high school sweethearts and were married 64 years before Celine's death 5 years ago. Their journey through life together has been a true love story. He stood by his wife's side as her best friend and was the solid "rock" that allowed her to be one of the longest heart transplant survivors in WI. All those who knew Dick know that he loved his wife and family more than life itself. Dick was preceded in death by his brother, David Seubert, and Celine's family. He was also preceded in death by one great granddaughter, Chloe Franks.
Dick worked in Marathon for years and held many positions in the community. His first job was as a pipe fitter. He worked in the Village of Marathon, Marathon Cheese, and the White House Dairy. He spent time at the Marathon Fire Department (and even responded to a fire once in his under-shorts because he didn't want to ruin his brand new pants). He tended bar at Village Inn (making many friends serving up his favorite Manhattens). He spent time at Skelly Gas Station while also driving school bus. In 1973 he moved from Marathon to Rozellville growing a robust business at Buck-A-Neer Supper Club with their son & daughter-in-law, Tom & Ann. When they retired Roy & Jean took over their part of the business to continue the tradition of serving great food with great hospitality until the business was sold in 2016.
Dick loved life deeply rooted in his strong Faith, spending time with his family playing cards (Sheepshead), going for Sunday drives to the cabin, hunting and fishing with his children and grandchildren making memories on Canadian trips, and rooting for the New York Giants (as his grandson Richie's biggest fan). Dick also was known for a few of his dance moves, his sweet tooth, his love of birdwatching, and his quick wit and deep chuckle in his laugh (usually right after he pulled a prank). Grandpa Dick had a special connection with all of his grandchildren and great grandchildren and was one of the best Santas around. Dick was an incredible husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather & man. He gave an abundance of love to all those who have touched his life and instilled a sense of "family" in our entire Seubert clan. He will be greatly missed by many.
Services to celebrate Dick's legacy will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday May 22, 2019 at St. Andrew's Church in Rozellville. Burial will be in the St. Andrew's Cemetery and grandsons will serve as pallbearers. The visitation will be held on Tuesday from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Rembs Funeral Home in Marshfield and on Wednesday from 10:00 am until service time at St. Andrew's Church.
Our family would like to sincerely thank Laurie for being at her dad's side every day over the last 5 years. As roommates they enjoyed their Friday night cocktail together and shared in many laughs and special moments as he was able to stay home and enjoy the views of the Eau Plaine and all the wildlife it brought outside his window. We acknowledge Marshfield Clinic physicians, Dr. Juan Mesa and our "Cuban cousin" Dr. Humberto Vidaillet who treated us as family. We especially thank Dr. Kelli Wehman-Tubbs who accepted Dick into her practice this winter as his health was failing, yet she found a way to give him a priceless gift of death with dignity. We also want to thank Rayna Kulp from TLC for Seniors who is one of a kind going above and beyond on a daily basis sharing smiles and kindness. Lastly, we thank the Aspirus hospice team that offered much appreciated support in Dick's final days.
In lieu of flowers, if you would like to contribute to help find better treatments and cures for heart disease, please comment "Celine Seubert's Endowment" and the family will make a donation to the Marshfield Clinic. Perhaps even more importantly, help us honor Dick's memory by registering to be an organ donor at www.organdonor.gov.
Condolences may be sent online to www.rembsfh.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on May 20, 2019