Wausau - Richard J. "Dickie" Antone, age 60, died Mon, Nov 23, 2020, after a courageous battle with glioblastoma at his daughter's home under the care of his family and LeRoyer Hospice. He was born on Oct. 1, 1960, in Antigo, a son of Richard L. and June (Blaha) Antone of Antigo.
He graduated from Antigo High School with the class of 1979. He attended Northcentral Technical College and received a certificate in Welding in 1980.
Richard served in the Wisconsin Army National Guard from 1979 to 1986.
He married Krystal Jones in 1981, the couple later divorced and remained friends.
Richard was employed at Amron for 9 years and then at Greenheck Fan Corporation for 29 years.
He enjoyed woodworking, making log furniture. He also enjoyed hunting, camping, and spending time outdoors. He cherished time spent with his grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, survivors include daughters, Ashley Antone and Whitney Antone both of Antigo; grandchildren, Michael Mallum, Mara Antone-Vance, and Rylee Antone-Vance; three brothers, Kevin Antone of Gleason, Brian (Tammy) Antone of Birnamwood and Brad Antone of Wausau; three sisters, Debbie Korbisch of Marathon City, Kim (Gary) Boxell of Chicago and Barb Antone of Antigo; and special friend Kate Elvidge of Madison. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
A visitation will be held on Sat, Nov. 28 at the Bradley Funeral Home from 4 to 7 p.m. concluding with a service and sharing of memories.
