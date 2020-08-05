Richard Blus
Wausau - Richard Blus, age 72, of Wausau died on Sunday, August 2, 2020 at Marshfield Medical Center- Weston (St. Clares) with his family by his side.
Richard was born on October 5, 1947 in Wausau to the late John and Anna (Pohrebny) Blus. Immediately after graduating from D.C. Everest High School in 1965, Richard joined the US Air Force. He was stationed in Udorn, Thailand during the Vietnam War. After the war he was stationed at the Kirkland Airforce Base in Albuquerque, New Mexico. It was here that he met the love of his life, Donna Gregg. They were united in marriage on August 30, 1969 in Albuquerque.
After his time in the Air Force, Richard worked full time while attending college to get his accounting degree. He was employed as an accountant at Crestline Windows until 1973. It was then that he started out in the trucking business. He would eventually go on to purchase his own truck and start Richard Blus Trucking that he owned and operated until his retirement in 2016. Even after his retirement, he continued in the trucking business by taking on a part time job working nights at Kwik Trip unloading semis.
Richard was a baseball fan and on Sundays could be found watching his grandsons play baseball for the Hatley Braves. He was proud of his family and loved spending time with them whenever he could. Besides his family, Richards biggest accomplishment was getting sober from alcohol in 1973; something he was proud to have maintained for 47 years. Richard also enjoyed Terry Redlin puzzles, cutting wood at the family farm with his brother, Ted and playing with his dog, Mokka.
Richard is survived by his wife of almost 51 years Donna Blus; his children, Rich (Jenny Kudick) Blus and Suzie (Jim) Kocher; grandchildren, Kodie (Ciara Steffenhagen) Kocher and Tanner Kocher; and siblings, Ted (Judy) Blus, Cappie Douglas, and Julianna (Phil Weber) Zunker. He is further survived by many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, his stepfather, Eugene Zunker; and his brother-in-law, Fred Douglas.
Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Brainard Funeral Home - Everest Chapel, 5712 Memorial Court, Weston. Visitation will take place from 9:00 am until the time of the service at the funeral home.
The family would like to thank the staff at Marshfield Medical Center - Weston (St. Clares), especially Dr. Richetto, for their kindness and compassion to Richard and his family.
