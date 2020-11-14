Richard "Ric" Carr
Rib Mountain - Richard "Ric" Carr, 76, of Rib Mountain, passed away on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, Veteran's Day.
Ric was born in Niagara Falls, New York on April 14, 1944 to the late Harold and Gertrude (Quester) Carr. He joined the United States Army in 1964 and served his country honorably until 1967, when he was discharged as a Sergeant. Ric was assigned to the 809th Engineer in Thailand where he was part of the effort to build the Freedom Highway. His military awards include the Expert Marksmanship and the National Defense Service Medals. Ric worked for PDM Bridge for almost 40 years, retiring as the Material Control manager. After retiring from PDM Bridge, Ric went to work for Lambs Fresh Meat Market part-time. He truly enjoyed working with the people that worked there.
Ric met, fell in love, and married Roseann "Rosie" Czechowicz on February 25, 1978. Together they raised five children, Lynn, Nadine, Michelle, Scott and Tamara.
Ric always had a smile on his face and was always ready with a joke to share. He loved to go camping, boating, singing karaoke songs by Elvis Presley and Buddy Holly, and watching the Green Bay Packers with his family and friends. Ric was proud to have served his country, and he continued to serve his fellow veterans with the Man of Honor Society. He spent 15 years as a member of the Man of Honor Society, of those 15 years, he spent 6.5 years as the VP. He and Rosie were proud to be a member of an organization that gave so much back to the veterans. They could often be found volunteering for the Harley Raffle, the Ham Give-A-Way, Flag Raising Ceremonies, Memorial Day Parade, Flag Retirement Ceremonies, and the Awards and Christmas Banquet, etc. Ric had a kind heart and would do anything for his family and friends. He truly was a man of honor in every aspect of his life. Most important to Ric was his family. He was a doting husband, a loving father and a proud papa. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Ric is survived by his wife of 42 years, Rosie; his children, Lynn (Keith), Nadine (Terry), Michelle (Chris), Scott (Brenda) and Tamara (Carl); grandchildren, Dezarae (Timothy), Jared (Lily), Allyson, Alicia (Nick), Nathan (Becca), Elizabeth (Brad), Michael (Desi), Gerrick (Paige), Katelin (Spencer) Steven, Zachary, Makenzie, and Logan; great grandchildren, Anastasia, Sophia and Aubrey. He is further survived by his siblings, Dennis, Robert (Dawn), Timothy (Janice), Barbara Chapman, Gail Pendergast, Nancy (Terry) Hawes; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and brothers/sisters-in-law.
Ric was preceded in death by his parents; his siblings, Ella Kensinger, Catherine (Lester) Moeller, Warren (Carolyn), Patricia (James) Lundy, Harold (Shirley), and Terrance; sister-in-law, Barbara; his brother-in-law Richard; one grandchild, Nicole; and his three infant great-grandchildren, David, Jesse, and Madison.
A funeral mass will be held on Wednesday, November 18, at 11:00 AM at St. Therese Catholic Church, 113 W Kort St, Rothschild. Visitation will take place from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Brainard Funeral Home-Everest Chapel, 5712 Memorial Court, Weston. There will be words of remembrance, a final salute by Man of Honor and Military Funeral Honors by VFW Burns Post #388 at 6:15 pm on Tuesday at the Funeral Home. Visitation will again be held at 10:00 AM until the time of funeral services at the church on Wednesday.
The family wishes to thank the staff of the Aspirus Covid-ICU for the compassionate care they gave to Ric while he was in their care.
Family and friends may go to www.brainardfuneral.com
to leave online condolences and words of remembrance.