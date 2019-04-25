Richard Czarnecki



Rothschild - Richard Czarnecki, 85, of Rothschild, met his Father in Heaven on April 19, 2019.



Richard was born in Poland to the late Stanley and Frances (Antonowka) Czarnecki on January 7, 1934. In 1949 Richard and his family arrived in America. He served his country in the United States Army and became a United States Citizen. After his service, Richard worked for Bucyrus in Milwaukee until he retired at the age of 63. He lived his retired days, over 20 years, in Rothschild. Richard had many passions, but especially loved flowers, gardening, growing tomatoes, Polka and dancing. He will be greatly missed.



Richard is survived by his children Peggy Stanishewski, John Czarnecki, Joey Czarnecki, Jerry Czarnecki, and Georgette Czarnecki; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; sister Irene Slivicki; and significant other Sharon Schultz. He was preceded in death by 4 children, 5 sisters and 4 brothers.



A Funeral Mass will be held Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St. Mark Catholic Church, 602 Military Road, Rothschild with a visitation from 10:00 AM until the time of Mass. The Rev. Allan Slowiak will officiate. Burial will follow at St. Paul Cemetery, Mosinee.



The family would like to extend their gratitude to the Rothschild Police Department, Forest County Sherriff's Department, Channels 7 and 9, Rev. Allan Slowiak, Brainard Funeral Home, the St. Mark's ladies committee, and the father and son team for their compassion and assistance in the search to bring Richard home.