Richard D. Hoehn
Wausau - Richard D Hoehn, 85, passed peacefully into his loving Father's arms on March 27, 2020 in Wausau, WI.
He was born in Nyack, New York on April 5, 1934 and lived there until his move to Wisconsin, to be near his brother's family in 1974. "Uncle Rich" is survived by nieces, Karen (John) Pelot, Kathy (Dan) Buss, nephews, Ken (Jerri) Hoehn, Kregg (Cindy) Hoehn and Keith (Sandra) Hoehn, 15 grandnieces and nephews, numerous great grand nieces and nephews and many cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Ethel Hoehn and brother and sister-in-law, Ken and Olga Hoehn.
He graduated from Nyack High School in 1952 and served in the US Army during the Cold War, Honorably Discharged in 1956. He worked alongside his father delivering ice cream and frozen treats to numerous resorts and restaurants in New York and New Jersey. He always made sure his family was well stocked with ice cream, to the dismay of parents.
He loved music, movies and trips to New York City, "the City" as he called it, and road trips. He made many trips to Wisconsin and southern states, visiting friends and family. He will be remembered for his beautiful singing voice, sense of humor, gentleness, love and caring for family and friends.
The family would like to thank Aspirus Hospice and The Bay at Colonial Manor employees for their care and concern for our Uncle during the COVID-19 quarantine.
A Memorial Service will be held at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth Street, Wausau, on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 6:00 pm. Pastor Lance Hoelscher from Mt. Olive Lutheran Church will officiate. Social distancing and masking protocols will be observed. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com