Richard G. Jacobson
Wausau - Richard "Dick" G. Jacobson, 87, Wausau passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 22, 2020 while under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services at Mountain Terrace Assisted Living.
He was born August 30, 1933 in Bessemer, Michigan, son of the late Gustav and Jennie (Johnson) Jacobson. On March 16, 1957 he very happily married Diane Goodesmith in London, England. She preceded him in death on May 16, 2017.
He attended Bessemer schools and graduated in 1951. Dick joined the U.S. Air Force in 1953 as an Air Traffic Control Operator with assignments in California, Mississippi, New York, and London. He was honorably discharged in 1957 receiving the National Defense Service and Good Conduct Medals.
He attended Gogebic Community College in Ironwood, MI and Michigan Technological University in Houghton, MI and became a Certified Public Accountant in 1969, passing the exam on the first try.
Richard always worked as an Accountant, first for Johnson Motors in Waukegan, IL and then for American Motors in Kenosha, WI before moving back to Ironwood, MI to work with Talaska & Sharpe. He opened his own accounting firm, Haukkala & Jacobson, with a partner in 1973 and his own firm in 1983. He was able to semi retire in 1990 but continued working part time in accounting roles until 2015. Over the years he worked many long days and hours but never missed any activity that included his children. He was an avid Green Bay Packer, Wisconsin Badger and Milwaukee Brewer fan.
Richard was also a volunteer fireman In Ironwood Township for 10 years, served as a treasurer for Olympus Snowmobile Races and loved hunting and fishing with his brothers and brothers in law.
Survivors include his children, Donna (Eric) Owens, Rothschild, WI, Darla (Daniel) Gratton, Wausau, WI, Guy (Jennifer) Jacobson, Lombard, Illinois and Sandra (Wayne) Collette, Mundelein, Illinois; grandchildren, Vanessa Gratton, Wausau, WI, Stephanie Gratton, Madison, WI, Ashley (Tyler) Picchiottino, Slinger, WI, Lea (Scott) Stelpflug, Des Moines, Iowa, Jaclyn Collette, Mundelein, Illinois and Jessica Collette, Salt Lake City, Utah; great-grandson, Wesley Picchiottino, his siblings, Nancy Massi, Bessemer, MI, Ginger (Jerome) Suzik, Bessemer, MI, Janice (John) Hanley, Ironwood, MI, Lyn (Dan) Corullo, Ironwood, MI, Harvey (Luise) Jacobson, Kansas City, Mo, Terry (Sharon) Jacobson, Wakefield as well as many nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his stepsister, Muriel Nielsen, his sister, Laverne Jacobson and brothers, Ronald and Butch Jacobson.
The family would like to thank the staff of Mountain Terrace Senior Living and Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospital Services for the very kind and thoughtful care they provided Dick over the last several years.
At this time, Celebration of Life Services are being delayed because of COVID. Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Wausau is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com