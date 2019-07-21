|
|
Richard 'Dick' Hall
Merrill - Richard 'Dick' Hall, 81, of Merrill, passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019 at his home under the care of his family and hospice.
Dick was born January 5, 1938, in Iron Mountain, Michigan, son of the late Martin and Lula (Hurd) Hall. He married Kay Weast on October 1, 1960 in Elko, Nevada. She survives. Dick served his country in the United States Air Force and was stationed in the Philippines. Dick had worked for 37 years at the former Wausau Paper - Brokaw. At his retirement, he was the machine room supervisor.
Dick was a member of the Freemasons, Virginia Falls Lodge #226 and V.F.W. Post 1638, Merrill. Dick enjoyed golfing and shooting pool. He once shot a hole-in-one at Trapp River Golf Course. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing in his earlier years, rip tickets, snowmobiling, watching the Green Bay Packers on Sundays and he loved Corvettes. Dick was a very mechanically inclined person. Dick and his wife Kay enjoyed going to a Friday night fish fry with friends and playing cards afterwards. They also enjoyed spending winters at their home in Arizona.
Survivors include his wife, Kay Hall of Merrill; daughter, Leslie (Al) Hopp of Merrill; sons, Craig (Trudy) Hall of Clarksville, Tennessee and Brian Hall (Vicki Eternicka) of Merrill; and grandchildren. He is further survived by his siblings, Violet Krueger, Martin 'Bud' Hall and Roland (Melita) Hall all of Merrill. Dick was preceded in death by his parents, Martin and Lula Hall; and siblings, Everett Hall, Donald Hall and Janet Cole.
A celebration of life will be held from 1:00 P.M. until 4:00 P.M. Sunday, July 28, 2019 at Kathy and Cal's Club 64, Merrill. The family invites Dick's friends and family to have "just one more". A private inurnment will take place at St. Francis Xavier Cemetery Veterans Memorial. Taylor-Stine Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Merrill, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from July 21 to July 23, 2019