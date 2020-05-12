|
Richard J. Henrichs
Marshfield - Richard J. "Rick" Henrichs, age 64, of Marshfield passed away peacefully in his home on Friday, May 8, 2020 surrounded by his wife and five children. He lost his battle with pancreatic cancer. The Memorial Service for Rick has been postponed due to COVID-19 restrictions. An Updated obituary will appear when the new services have been set. Thank you for your understanding.
Rick was born on June 22, 1955, the son of James and Mary (Luterbach) Henrichs in Marshfield, Wisconsin. He graduated from Columbus Catholic High School in Marshfield in 1974. In November of 1976 Rick was wed to his wife of 43 years, Mary Helen (Wiesmueller). Rick owned and operated his construction business, Henrichs Builders, for 37 years and acted as the general contractor on many projects and new home builds in the Marshfield area and beyond. Rick worked side by side with his son-in-law Rob for the last twenty years. He took immense pride in his professional work and in the family he built with his wife, Mary. He enjoyed spending time with family at his lake home in Tomahawk, WI giving pontoon rides. Rick loved the company of his friends and family and spoiling his grandchildren. "Up north" with his family was Rick's "happy place".
Rick is survived by his wife: Mary (Wiesmueller) Henrichs and five children: Christopher Henrichs of Milwaukee, WI, Corey (Rob) Bugar of Marshfield, WI, Anna (Derek) Maddox of Hopkins, MN, Melissa (Mark) Beck of Marshfield, WI, and Theresa Henrichs of Marshfield, WI; his parents: James and Mary Henrichs of Wausau, WI; his siblings: Randall (Sara) Henrichs of Marshfield, WI, Cheryl (Jon) Denton of Wausau, WI, R. Joseph (Susan) Henrichs of Nashotah, WI, Maria Gulan of Eagle, ID, Jane (Joel) Levandowski of Eau Claire, WI and grandchildren: Samuel Martell, Sullivan and Lillian Henrichs, and Dayton, Beckett, Kinley, and Cade Bugar; and loved by many other relatives and friends.
