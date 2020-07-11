1/1
Richard Kurszewski
Richard Kurszewski

Hazelhurst - Richard Kurszewski, 74, of Hazelhurst passed away Thursday July 9 2020 at home under the care of Ascension Home Hospice.

Visitation for Rich will be held on Wednesday, July 15th from 9:30 to 11:00 am at Peterson-Kraemer Funeral, 1302 N 6th St, Wausau, WI with a Funeral Service at 11:00 am followed by burial with Military Honors at Restlawn Cemetery.

Memorial gifts may be sent to Marathon County Humane Society, Ascension Home Health, or Ascension Home Hospice.

The family would very much appreciate masks be worn during visitation.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com




Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Jul. 11 to Jul. 12, 2020.
