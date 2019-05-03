Richard Lewitzke



Wausau - Richard L. (Dick) Lewitzke, 70, passed away unexpectedly at home with his wife by his side on April 30, 2019.



He was born November 13, 1948 in Wausau, WI to the late Harold and Mary Ann Lewitzke. He graduated from Wausau Senior High School in 1967. On June 22, 1968 he married Carol Smith at St. Paul's United Church of Christ. Dick and Carol celebrated 50 years of marriage. Dick was a proud Vietnam War veteran.



Dick was an avid sportsman. He loved hunting, fishing, and observing all of God's creatures. One of Dick's favorite past times was spending time with his hunting buddies at the hunting shack. His summer home was the cottage on Lake Nokomis. It was a gathering place for family and friends.



Dick is survived by his wife, Carol, and his son and daughter-in-law Brad and Sheila Lewitzke, Florida. Other survivors include sisters Nancy (Steve) Tomcek, Green Bay, Barbara Talbot, Little Chute; brothers Tim Lewitzke and Bob (Lori) Lewitzke of Los Angeles; and many nieces, nephews, and extended family.



Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, May 6, 2019 at St. Paul's United Church of Christ, 426 Washington St., Wausau. The Rev. Philip Schneider will officiate. Visitation will be held from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at Brainard Funeral Home, 522 Adams St., Wausau and again from 9:00 am until the time of service at the church on Monday.



Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on May 3, 2019