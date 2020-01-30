Resources
More Obituaries for Richard McCarthy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard "Dick" McCarthy

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard "Dick" McCarthy Obituary
Richard "Dick" McCarthy

Wausau - Richard "Dick" McCarthy , age 89. Survived by wife Kathleen, four daughters and sons-in-law, eight grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren. The funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tues. Feb. 4, 2020, at 11 a.m. at St. John Catholic Church 415 Sixth Ave, Antigo, with Rev. Mathew Simonar officiating. Military honors will be conducted following services at the church. Vis. will be 4 - 7 p.m. on Monday at the Bradley Funeral Home in Antigo and conclude with reciting of the rosary at 7 p.m. Vis. on Tues. will be at the funeral home from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Jan. 30 to Feb. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -