Richard "Dick" McCarthy
Wausau - Richard "Dick" McCarthy , age 89. Survived by wife Kathleen, four daughters and sons-in-law, eight grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren. The funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tues. Feb. 4, 2020, at 11 a.m. at St. John Catholic Church 415 Sixth Ave, Antigo, with Rev. Mathew Simonar officiating. Military honors will be conducted following services at the church. Vis. will be 4 - 7 p.m. on Monday at the Bradley Funeral Home in Antigo and conclude with reciting of the rosary at 7 p.m. Vis. on Tues. will be at the funeral home from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Jan. 30 to Feb. 1, 2020