Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Ostrowski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard "Rick" Ostrowski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard "Rick" Ostrowski Obituary
Richard "Rick" Ostrowski

Wausau - Richard "Rick" Ostrowski, 68, Wausau passed away Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

Rick worked at Green Bay Packaging for more than 44 years and also helped his brother with tree removal in the Wausau area.

Survivors include his wife, Candy Ostrowski, Wausau, his children, Jennifer and Jeremy Ostrowski, both of Wausau and many siblings, nieces and nephews.

At Rick's request there will be no services held.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Wausau is in charge of arrangements. A full obituary may be read at www.petersonkraemer.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Dec. 16 to Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -