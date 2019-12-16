|
|
Richard "Rick" Ostrowski
Wausau - Richard "Rick" Ostrowski, 68, Wausau passed away Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.
Rick worked at Green Bay Packaging for more than 44 years and also helped his brother with tree removal in the Wausau area.
Survivors include his wife, Candy Ostrowski, Wausau, his children, Jennifer and Jeremy Ostrowski, both of Wausau and many siblings, nieces and nephews.
At Rick's request there will be no services held.
Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Wausau is in charge of arrangements. A full obituary may be read at www.petersonkraemer.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Dec. 16 to Dec. 18, 2019