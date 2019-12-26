Services
Helke Funeral Home and Cremation Service
302 Spruce St
Wausau, WI 54401
(715) 842-3993
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Powell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Powell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Powell Obituary
Richard Powell

Wausau - Richard Powell, 76, of the town of Rib Mountain went to be with his Lord on Christmas Eve surrounded by his family.

He was born March 15, 1943 in Williston, North Dakota. He grew up in Montana and loved being outdoors. After moving to Wisconsin, Richard attended UW Eau Claire and UW Stevens Point graduating with a Master's Degree in Education. On August 20, 1966, Richard married Margaret Ann Vold at Bethesda Lutheran Church, Eau Claire. Richard taught in Berlin Elementary, Maine Elementary and retired as a 6th grade Math instructor at John Muir Middle School. Before teaching, Richard worked in home construction. He was gifted and talented in building, remodeling, designing and troubleshooting. His favorite past times included deer hunting, fishing and working with his brother, Ron and friend Nate at "The Farm" near Perkinstown. Richard loved a good joke, had a sharp wit and loved to tease everyone. Most important was his belief in his children always encouraging them to do their best in everything they did. He and Margaret instilled those same values as Foster Parents too.

Survivors include his wife Margaret of Rib Mountain, daughter, Stephanie (Perry) de Jong of Rib Mountain, two sons, Jason (Anne) of Bend, OR, Matthew (Jennifer) of Rochester, MN, eight grandchildren, Nicholas (Danielle), Christian, Benjamin (fiancé-Kailey), Olivia, Josie, Wesley, Jack and Kate, two brothers, C. James (Claire) Powell of TN, Ronald of Minneapolis, MN and one sister, Betty Jo (Phil) Berge of Ill. He was preceded in death by his mother, Irene.

Funeral services will be 3:00 p.m., Sunday, December 29, 2019 at Helke Funeral Home, 302 Spruce St., Wausau. Pastor Yauo Yang will officiate. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Sunday, from 1:00 p.m. until the time of services. You may sign our family guest book at helke.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -