Rothschild - Richard "Dick" Raasch, 69, died Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at Aspirus Hospital, Wausau.

He was born April 16, 1949 to the late Roland and Germaine (Freiders) Raasch in Wausau WI. He married Marguerite "Peggy" Abel September 20,1969 in Wausau. She survives. This year they would have celebrated 50 years of marriage.

Dick was a 1968 graduate of DC Everest Senior High, Schofield. He retired from Siemens in 2009.

In addition to his wife Peggy, he is survived by his children, Kimberly Raasch, Rothschild, Keith "Butch" Raasch, Rothschild and Kristin (Jeremy) Hornung, Ringle. His grandchildren, Charlotte Hornung, Shayna, Brenna and Cooper Raasch. Their mother Stephanie (Kevin) Ostrowski. Brothers Ronald (Suzanne) Raasch and Russell (Brenda) Raasch along with numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Donald Raasch.

Services will be held Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 11 am at St Agnes Catholic Church, 6101 Zinser St., Weston. Visitation will be Saturday from 9 am until the time of services at the church. The reverend Greg Bohren will officiate. The Brainard Funeral Home, Weston, is in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St Jude Children's Hospital in Dicks name, a charity he had supported for years.

The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff of the Aspirus ICU for the compassionate care they provided throughout Dick's stay.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Mar. 29, 2019
