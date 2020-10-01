Richard Von Loh
Wausau - Richard Franklin Von Loh, 87, of Wausau, passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020, at Wausau Manor.
He was born on January 22, 1933 to the late Arthur and Merta (Lawson) Von Loh in Irma, Wisconsin. Richard grew up and attended school in Irma and later graduated from Merrill High School. He married the former Sonia Danielson in Marshfield on May 15, 1976.
Richard worked for Braun Brothers in Athens as a mechanic and later for Volkswagen in Wausau. He was a member of the E.A.A. and a lifelong member of the Edgar Steam Show. Richard enjoyed building and restoring airplanes and also loved John Deere tractors.
Survivors include his wife, Sonia of the village of Maine; children, Vicki (Steven) Tressler of Kronenwetter and Aaron Von Loh of Maine; brothers, Donald Von Loh of Marshfield, Gerald Von Loh of Florida, Thomas (Shirley) Von Loh of Athens, Allan Von Loh of Florida, Leonard Schroeder of Merrill, and Roger Schroeder of Tennessee; brother and sister-in-law, Craig (Kristine) Freundlich of Madison; many nieces and nephews; and cat, Zoey.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Merta Von Loh; and sisters-in-law, Anna Von Loh and Vicky Schroeder.
The Catholic Funeral Liturgy will be at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Helke Funeral Home, 302 Spruce Street, Wausau, with Deacon Peter Burek officiating. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. until the time of service in the funeral home. Burial will take place at a later date in Chat Cemetery, Irma.
Due to the current recommendations masks are required and social distancing will be observed. Seating capacity for the service will be limited by household social distancing.