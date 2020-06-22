Richard W. Gary
Wausau - Richard "Dick" W. Gray, 76, Wausau, formerly of Athens, died Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Applegate Terrace, Wausau.
He was born October 23, 1943 in Platteville, WI, son of the late Curtis "Bud" and Myrna (Altenburg) Gray. On July 3, 1999, he married Lynn Wilson at St. Stephen Evangelical Lutheran Church, Edgar. She preceded him in death on March 31, 2011.
Dick was a veteran of the United States Army.
A longtime executive in the steel industry, Dick retired from Wausau Steel to spend time with his family and to travel.
Some of Dick's favorite pastimes were wine-making, cooking, traveling and playing golf. During his travels, he would collect cruets and countless treasures he cherished. Dick loved his humorous t-shirts and knick knacks that family and friends would gift him.
Survivors include two daughters, Christine (Walter Koller) Waldron and their daughter, Cora of Westfield, NJ and Elizabeth (Andrew) Jaskulski and their daughter, Averey of Waukesha; and two step-daughters, Laura (Mike) Riebe and their daughter, Madison of Woodbury, MN and Jennifer (Scott) Cornelius and their sons, Caleb (Sheng) and Joshua of Mosinee; and one brother, Tom (Paula) Gray of Sun Prairie.
Besides his parents and wife, Lynn, he was preceded in death by one son-in-law, Joe Waldron.
Visitation beginning at 12:00 p.m. with funeral services to follow at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth Street, Wausau. Rev. Gail Sowell will officiate. Entombment will be in the Veterans Section at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Kronenwetter, with full military honors conducted by the American Legion Montgomery Plant Dudley Post No. 10, Wausau.

Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Jun. 22 to Jun. 24, 2020.