Richard William Woelfle
Town of Stettin - Richard William Woelfle, 77, unexpectedly passed away at his home in the Town of Stettin, on October 14, 2019 with his loving wife, Joan of nearly 53 years, by his side.
Richard was born August 5, 1942 to the late William and Evelyn (Oelke) Woelfle.
Richard is survived by his loving wife Joan (Boisvert), children Todd (Mary) Woelfle, Janesville, WI; Kristan (Bill) Taylor, Oak Creek, WI; and Trisha (Rob) Kasper, Oshkosh, WI; grandsons Erik Woelfle, (Student at UW Madison) and Mitchell Woelfle (Cadet, US Air Force Academy, Colorado Springs); brother Ronald (Myrt) Woelfle; brother-in-law Ronald (Pat) Boisvert; sister-in-law Diane (Jule) Donofry; aunts Marjorie Fromm and Joyce Oelke; nephews and nieces Dr. Wade Woelfle, Fort Atkinson, Ronnie Jr., Diana, Scott, Joanne, Michelle, and Michael all from NY and PA and many cousins and other family members. He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles, cousins, and parents-in-law.
A Funeral Service will be held Friday, October 25, 2019 at 11:00 am at Brainard Funeral Home, 522 Adams Street, Wausau with a visitation from 9:00 am until the time of service. Rev. Rich Black will officiate the service. Richard will then be laid to rest at Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau, WI.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019