Services
Brainard Funeral Home and Cremation Center
522 Adams St
Wausau, WI 54403
715-845-5525
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Woelfle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard William Woelfle


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard William Woelfle

Town of Stettin - Richard William Woelfle, 77, unexpectedly passed away at his home in the Town of Stettin, on October 14, 2019 with his loving wife, Joan of nearly 53 years, by his side.

Richard was born August 5, 1942 to the late William and Evelyn (Oelke) Woelfle.

Richard is survived by his loving wife Joan (Boisvert), children Todd (Mary) Woelfle, Janesville, WI; Kristan (Bill) Taylor, Oak Creek, WI; and Trisha (Rob) Kasper, Oshkosh, WI; grandsons Erik Woelfle, (Student at UW Madison) and Mitchell Woelfle (Cadet, US Air Force Academy, Colorado Springs); brother Ronald (Myrt) Woelfle; brother-in-law Ronald (Pat) Boisvert; sister-in-law Diane (Jule) Donofry; aunts Marjorie Fromm and Joyce Oelke; nephews and nieces Dr. Wade Woelfle, Fort Atkinson, Ronnie Jr., Diana, Scott, Joanne, Michelle, and Michael all from NY and PA and many cousins and other family members. He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles, cousins, and parents-in-law.

A Funeral Service will be held Friday, October 25, 2019 at 11:00 am at Brainard Funeral Home, 522 Adams Street, Wausau with a visitation from 9:00 am until the time of service. Rev. Rich Black will officiate the service. Richard will then be laid to rest at Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau, WI.

To read the full obituary, please visit www.brainardfuneral.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brainard Funeral Home and Cremation Center
Download Now