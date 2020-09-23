1/1
Rick "Wolfy" Wolf
1964 - 2020
Rick "Wolfy" Wolf

Wausau - Rick "Wolfy" Wolf, 55, Wausau passed away unexpectedly on Monday, September 21, 2020.

He was born October 31, 1964 in Wausau, son of the late Marvin and Sandra (Kolbeck) Wolf. On September 24, 1994 he married Susan Verhaegen in Tomahawk. She survives.

Wolfy had a long history in the home building business. He worked at Wicks Lumber, Lakes States Lumber and most recently at Wausau Homes. He also enjoyed grooming the runs at Granite Peak for more than 25 years.

Some of his favorite pastimes included attending car shows with Charlie, hunting, fishing in Canada with his friends and family, throwing darts with his partner Ricky, wood working, cooking, spending time with his nieces and nephews, telling stories around the campfires and traveling. Wolfy and Sue truly enjoyed going on vacations together and living life to the fullest.

Survivors include his wife, Sue Wolf, Wausau, his cockatiel, Sammy, his sisters-in-law, Terri (Fred) Surrett, Menomonee Falls, WI, Lorie (David) Graupmann, Minnetonka, MN, Paula (Ron) Homa, Colgate, WI, Shirley (Roman) Derleth, Tomahawk, WI, Shelley Hermes, Annandale, MN, his brothers-in-law, Harvey (Stephanie) Verhaegen, Phoenix, AZ, Paul Russell, DePere, WI, his God children, Carlie Hermes and Faith Derleth, his Aunt and Uncle, Tom and Gale Narlock, Wausau, WI, and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Chris, and grandparents, Richard and Dorothy Kolbeck and John Wolf and Estelle Lemke.

A Public Memorial Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at the Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth Street, Wausau. Social distancing guidelines will be practiced as well as face masks required for all attending the visitation. A Private Family Memorial Service will take place at 1:00 p.m. The Rev. Erik Olson will officiate. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com. Wolfy's service will be live streamed thru the Peterson/Kraemer Facebook Page.

The family would like to express their gratitude for the efforts of the Riverside EMS and the onsite doctor.




Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Peterson-Kraemer Funeral Home Wausau East
SEP
26
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Peterson-Kraemer Funeral Home Wausau East
Funeral services provided by
Peterson-Kraemer Funeral Home Wausau East
1302 6Th St
Wausau, WI 54403
(715) 845-6900
