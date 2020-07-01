Rita Bauer
Rita Jean Bauer
18 May 1963 - 24 June 2020
Rita Bauer, 57, died suddenly Wednesday 24 June 2020 of a diabetic coma at Methodist Hospital a few blocks from where she lived in St. Louis Park, MN.
Rita was born 18 May 1963 in Wausau, WI, the daughter of the late Edwin J and Josephine C (nee Grendzinski) Bauer. Raised in Wausau, she attended St. Mathew's Catholic Primary School and graduated in 1981 from Newman Catholic High School. She attended the University of Wisconsin-Marathon County Extension and graduated with a BA in Psychology from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 1987. She also was licensed as a pharmacy technician.
Moving to Minnesota, Rita worked at Custom-RX Compounding Pharmacy, Park Nicollet Health Services, and the Minneapolis VA Health Care System.
Expressing a lifelong interest in music, she served for a time as the choir director at Mary Margaret Church in Golden Valley, MN. Pet cats Jazzmyn and Jennifer gave way to bunnies DeeDee, Perry, and Mickey. She was interested in pet rescue, first with cats, then rabbits. She and bunnies went to Hoppy Sunday events. She was a knitter, did other needle arts, and looked forward to quasi vacation long weekend seminars to learn more techniques. Also loved traveling to stay at a bed and breakfast and explore the area's shops and restaurants. Rita especially liked the North Shore of Lake Superior. She followed the football fortunes of her alma mater Wisconsin Badgers and the Minnesota Vikings. Rita enjoyed Renaissance Festivals, Victorian Teas, antiquing, puzzles, movies, and books, being an avid reader.
Rita was a wonderful friend, missed by special friend Ed Frisch, Godfather Thomas (Kathie) Grendzinski, Goddaughter Ashley Szczech, Sister-in-law Karen (Richard) Bauer, numerous friends, and other Grendzinski and Bauer aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers Ronald and Richard.
The funeral mass will be celebrated at 11 AM Wednesday, 8 July 2020 at St. Matthews Catholic Church, 229 South 28th Avenue, Wausau, WI 54401. The Rev. Robert Thorn will preside. Burial will be in the Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 10 AM until the time of service in the church. Social distancing practices will be in place for the visitation and funeral. In lieu of flowers, donations to any animal rescue organization are appreciated.
Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Wausau is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com