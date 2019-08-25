|
Rita Borchardt
Weston - Rita T. (Budnik) Borchardt, 82 of Weston, passed to her heavenly home on Friday, August 23, 2019. She was born on October 7, 1936 in Pike Lake, Marathon County, to Philip and Theresa (Janikowski) Budnik. She graduated from Wittenberg High School in 1955. On June 29, 1957, she married John Borchardt at St. Florians Catholic Church, Hatley. They recently celebrated 62 years of marriage. Rita enjoyed helping with Girl Scouts, checking out garage sales, traveling and the occasional trip to the casino. She also did in home child care for numerous families. Rita loved spending time with her family and friends and the precious times spent at the cottage on Pike Lake.
Rita is survived by her husband, John; daughter Julie (Jim) Wojciechowski of rural Eland; son Bruce (Tricia) Borchardt of Whitewater; five grandchildren Jill (Josh) Wojciechowski, Jon (Morgan) Wojciechowski, Scott Borchardt, Aaron (Heather) Borchardt and Samantha (Tyler) Vaughn; four great grandchildren with a set of twins due in September and two sisters-in-law Lorraine Borchardt of Waukesha and Bernice Bossell of Wittenberg.
She was preceded in death by her parents, son Bryan J. Borchardt; a sister Phyllis Dvorak, her parents-in-law John and Margaret Borchardt; four brothers-in-law Herb, Don and Ray Borchardt and Clarendon Bossell and two sisters-in-law Donna Borchardt and Isabelle Borchardt.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00am on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at St. Florian's Catholic Church, Hatley. Reverand Gregory Bohren will officiate. Burial will take place at 1:30pm in Forest Home Cemetery, Wittenberg. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 9:30am until the time of mass at the church. A luncheon will be served following the mass.
Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Aug. 25, 2019