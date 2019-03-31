Services
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
9:00 AM
Church of the Resurrection
621 N. 2nd St
Wausau, WI
Memorial Mass
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
10:30 AM
Church of the Resurrection
621 N. 2nd St,
Wausau, WI
Wausau - Rita Greenheck Dalnodar Garland, 98, of Wausau died Thursday, February 14, 2019, at her home at Forrest Park Village. She was the daughter of the late William and Catherine (nee Zanzinger) Greenheck.

She was preceded in death by her two husbands, Robert Dalnodar and John Garland, as well as her brothers Bernard, Arnold, and William.

Rita was born and raised in Lone Rock, Wisconsin where she graduated from High School in 1937. She spent her early years with her family in Prairie Du Chein, Wisconsin where she attended St. Mary's Academy. In 1943 she and her family moved to Wausau, Wisconsin, which became her permanent home. Rita married Robert Dalnodar in 1944, who died in 1948. She then married John Garland in 1954, who died in 1968.

Rita will be remembered for as a loving and caring mother and grandmother, who graciously opened her home to several generations of family and friends. She was a long-standing parishioner of Resurrection (formerly St. James) Catholic Church in Wausau. Rita will be sincerely be missed by those fortunate enough to have known her.

She is survived by her brother Robert Greenheck of Wausau, WI and sister Carole Black of Minneapolis, MN. She is also survived by her children R. Anthony (Rochelle) Dalnodar or Richfield, WI, J. Michael (Diane) Dalnodar of Stevens Point, WI, Anne (Larry) Obermann of Green Bay, WI, John (Patricia) Garland, Chicago, IL, Pamela (Michael) O'Malley, Wausau, and Thomas (Theresa) Garland, Green Bay. She is also survived by many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Memorial Mass will be held at 10:30 am on Friday, April 5, 2019 at Church of the Resurrection, 621 N. 2nd St, Wausau. The Rev. Msg. Mark Pierce will officiate. Visitation will take place from 9:00 am until the time of service at the church on Friday.

Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on Mar. 31, 2019
