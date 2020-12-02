Rita V. Helding
Weston - Rita Victoria Helding, 84, Weston and formerly of Rib Falls and Edgar, passed away peacefully at her home on November 30, 2020 under the care of her five loving daughters and Interim Hospice.
Rita was born to Walter and Clara (Jacob) Grummel in Chicago, Illinois, the youngest of seven children. She married Tim Helding on June 28, 1958 and they had five children. Rita and Tim enjoyed 54 years of marriage before Tim's passing, 18 of which were spent traveling the country.
In her early years, Rita worked for Farmer's Insurance in downtown Chicago. Later in life, after devoting the majority of her time raising her five children, Rita worked at the Wausau Medical Center. Rita was always a hard worker, committed to making a good life for her husband and daughters. She spent countless hours tending to her vegetable and flower gardens, sewing clothes for the entire family, and creating delicious meals and goodies in the kitchen. Rita was especially talented at Swedish weaving, making special blankets for all of her children and grandchildren, covering them with her unending love. She also enjoyed making her highly sought-after scrubbies and was always up for a good card or board game.
Rita is survived by her proudest accomplishment - her 5 daughters: Lynn (Donald) Southworth, Kim (Tom) Peacock, Lori (Gerald) Heil, Luann (Pat) Doll and Lee Ann (Brian) Riehle, 12 grandchildren: Maria (John) Zrucky, Emily Doty, Melissa (Jim) Soczka, Abby Southworth, Jeremy (Rachelle) Peacock, Tony (Terri) Peacock, Tara (Brian) Radtke, Tessa (Jack) Knetter, Lucas (Brandi) Michlig, Logan (Danielle) Michlig, Brandon and Nathan Riehle, and 21 great grandchildren, with 2 on the way.
Besides her parents and husband, Rita was preceded in death by all of her siblings and her great granddaughter Isis Michlig.
Per Rita's request, in lieu of visitation and a funeral service, a celebration of life will be held in 2021 when the weather is warmer and people can gather safely in the great outdoors.
