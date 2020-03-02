|
Robert A. Schneeberger Sr.
Marathon - Robert "Bob" A. Schneeberger Sr., 87, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 28, 2020 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.
He was born May 19, 1932 in Wauwatosa, son of the late Leonard and Alice (Pleva) Schneeberger. On October 23, 1954, he married Joan M. Gebhardt at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Elm Grove. She preceded him in death on November 6, 2019.
Bob was a member of the United States Army and served during the Korean War. For many years, Bob, along with his wife, Joan owned and operated the former Bob's Cassel Bar in the town of Cassel and grew ginseng in Marathon. Bob also enjoyed driving truck and working as an escort driver for B & K Trucking, Marathon. In his younger years his hobbies included hunting and fishing but in his later years he loved cheering on the grandchildren at their numerous sporting events. Bob also was known to enjoy an occasional trip to the casino.
Survivors include his three children, Linda (Gregg) Gassner, Wausau, Robert Schneeberger Jr., Mosinee and Gerald (Toni) Schneeberger, Edgar; seven grandchildren, Nicholas Sulzer, Ryan Gassner, Kelsi and Jordan Schneeberger, Ashley (Andre) Tackes, Zachary and Lindsey Schneeberger; and two sisters-in-law, Bernice Stephens, Menomonee Falls and Carol Karbowski, Sun City West, AZ.
Besides his parents and wife, Joan, he was preceded in death by his daughter Bette (Daniel) Sulzer; and two brothers, Leonard and Gerald.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Marathon. Rev. Msgr. Joseph Diermeier will preside. Visitation will be on Thursday from 4:00 p.m. until time of services at the church. Full military honors will be conducted by the American Legion Post No. 469, Marathon.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Mary's Catholic Church, Marathon or Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Cassel.
Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Marathon is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020