Robert Alberg
Wittenberg - Robert D. Alberg, 90, of Wittenberg, went to be with Jesus his Savior on Friday, October 30, 2020, at the Homme Home of Wittenberg.
Robert was born on July 6, 1930, in the Town of Morris, the son of Bert and Doris (Simpson) Alberg.
On May 31, 1952, Robert was united in marriage to Lorna Krueger in Split Rock.
Robert was employed as treasurer and bookkeeper for both the Wittenberg and Niagara Telephone Companies for many years until his retirement. In his younger years, Robert enjoyed playing baseball and played on two championship teams in the BABA (Badger Amateur Baseball Association). He was an active member of Redeemer Lutheran Church, Wittenberg, and served as president of the congregation. Singing was an important part of his life, and he enjoyed participating in the Redeemer choir as well as the former Pro Music Ensemble. Robert was active in his community, serving on the Village of Wittenberg Board of Trustees, as a Director for the Wittenberg Chamber of Commerce, as President of the Wittenberg Lion's Club, and as President of the Forest Home Cemetery Association. His other interests included golf, fishing, being in the woods, gardening, playing cards, and spending time with his family. Everyone who knew and loved Robert appreciated his ready smile, positive attitude, quick wit, and sense of humor.
Robert is survived by his devoted wife of 68 years, Lorna, of Wittenberg; three children, Susan Levandoski of Wittenberg, Jan (Robert) Ostrowski of Wells, Minnesota, and Peter (Karen) Alberg of Shirley, Arkansas; 8 grandchildren, Diane (Adam) Carlson, Tracy Levandoski, Andrea (Kyle) Waite, Sarah (Miguel) Mejia, Amanda (Andrew) Hagen, Katie Ostrowski (fiancé Tom Grode), Gabrielle Alberg, and Matthew Alberg; 12 great-grandchildren, Grace Carlson, Anna Carlson, Austin Frederick, Aiden Frederick, Livia Waite, Hannah Waite, Cristian Mejia, Nick Mejia, Alex Mejia, Andrew Mersman, Allesandra Mersman, and Asher Hagen; brother, Bernard (Bess) Alberg and sister-in-law, Margaret Alberg; and many special nieces and nephews who loved their Uncle Bob.
Robert was preceded in death by a son, Michael, and four siblings, Marion (Earl) Holm, George (Nadine) Alberg, Edward Alberg, and Vera (Erick) Hafstad.
The family wishes to express sincere gratitude and appreciation for the loving, personal care Robert received at Homme Home.
A private family graveside service will be held at Forest Home Cemetery, Wittenberg. A public memorial service celebrating his life will be held at a later date at Redeemer Lutheran Church, Wittenberg.
Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com
.