1/1
Robert Alberg
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Alberg

Wittenberg - Robert D. Alberg, 90, of Wittenberg, went to be with Jesus his Savior on Friday, October 30, 2020, at the Homme Home of Wittenberg.

Robert was born on July 6, 1930, in the Town of Morris, the son of Bert and Doris (Simpson) Alberg.

On May 31, 1952, Robert was united in marriage to Lorna Krueger in Split Rock.

Robert was employed as treasurer and bookkeeper for both the Wittenberg and Niagara Telephone Companies for many years until his retirement. In his younger years, Robert enjoyed playing baseball and played on two championship teams in the BABA (Badger Amateur Baseball Association). He was an active member of Redeemer Lutheran Church, Wittenberg, and served as president of the congregation. Singing was an important part of his life, and he enjoyed participating in the Redeemer choir as well as the former Pro Music Ensemble. Robert was active in his community, serving on the Village of Wittenberg Board of Trustees, as a Director for the Wittenberg Chamber of Commerce, as President of the Wittenberg Lion's Club, and as President of the Forest Home Cemetery Association. His other interests included golf, fishing, being in the woods, gardening, playing cards, and spending time with his family. Everyone who knew and loved Robert appreciated his ready smile, positive attitude, quick wit, and sense of humor.

Robert is survived by his devoted wife of 68 years, Lorna, of Wittenberg; three children, Susan Levandoski of Wittenberg, Jan (Robert) Ostrowski of Wells, Minnesota, and Peter (Karen) Alberg of Shirley, Arkansas; 8 grandchildren, Diane (Adam) Carlson, Tracy Levandoski, Andrea (Kyle) Waite, Sarah (Miguel) Mejia, Amanda (Andrew) Hagen, Katie Ostrowski (fiancé Tom Grode), Gabrielle Alberg, and Matthew Alberg; 12 great-grandchildren, Grace Carlson, Anna Carlson, Austin Frederick, Aiden Frederick, Livia Waite, Hannah Waite, Cristian Mejia, Nick Mejia, Alex Mejia, Andrew Mersman, Allesandra Mersman, and Asher Hagen; brother, Bernard (Bess) Alberg and sister-in-law, Margaret Alberg; and many special nieces and nephews who loved their Uncle Bob.

Robert was preceded in death by a son, Michael, and four siblings, Marion (Earl) Holm, George (Nadine) Alberg, Edward Alberg, and Vera (Erick) Hafstad.

The family wishes to express sincere gratitude and appreciation for the loving, personal care Robert received at Homme Home.

A private family graveside service will be held at Forest Home Cemetery, Wittenberg. A public memorial service celebrating his life will be held at a later date at Redeemer Lutheran Church, Wittenberg.

Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Nov. 2 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home
401 W. College Ave
Wittenberg, WI 54499
715-253-2713
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved