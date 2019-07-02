Robert Bungert



Bevent - Robert "Bob" Bungert, age 81 of Bevent, passed away on Monday, July 1, 2019 at his home.



He was born on November 22, 1937 in Ellis, WI, son of the late Joseph and Pauline (Helbach) Bungert. On October 3, 1964 he married Barbara Salzman in Milwaukee. She preceded him in death on July 8, 2001.



Robert worked for Briggs and Stratton in Milwaukee for 32 years as a tool and dye maker. He loved camping, hunting, and playing cards - especially poker. He also enjoyed watching Nascar and the Brewers.



Survivors include his two daughters, Jacqueline "Jackie" (Ken) Gruna of Bevent, Donna (Steve) Tobias of Germantown; two brothers, Peter (Barb) Bungert of Sussex, and Michael (Shirley) Bungert of Weston; one sister, Josephine Wanta of Bevent; and many nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Barbara, four brothers, Chester, Donald, Edward and Harry, and two sisters, Helen Schwartz and Marie Flatoff.



Funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, July 5, 2019 at Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg. Sister Mary Ellen Diermeier will officiate. Burial will be on Saturday at 12 Noon at Sunnyside Cemetery, Menomonee Falls. Visitation will be from 11:00 AM until the time of service on Friday at the funeral home.



Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from July 2 to July 3, 2019