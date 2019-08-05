|
|
Robert C. Hoffmann
Wausau - Robert C. Hoffmann, 84, of Wausau, passed away at his home on Saturday, August 3, 2019.
He was born in the Town of Stettin on June 5, 1935 to the late Alfred and Clara (Bartelt) Hoffmann. After graduation, Bob went onto college and earned his degree as an Electrical Engineer. On August 6, 1956 he was united in marriage to Adeline Schultz in Pine City, Minnesota. Adeline preceded Bob in death on April 17, 2015.
Playing cards and traveling were some things that Bob really enjoyed. He had been to 45 States in the U.S. and had been to Canada. But most important to Bob was his family. He loved his wife and daughter very much. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Bob is survived by his daughter, Roseann; his brother, Alfred Jr. (Kewey); and his sister-in-law, Evelyn.
In addition to his wife and parents, Bob was preceded in death by his six siblings.
A funeral service will take place at 12:00 noon on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at Helke Funeral Home, 302 Spruce Street, Wausau. Pastor Tim Swanson will officiate. Visitation will take place from 10:30 am until the time of service at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Maple Grove Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to go to helke.com to sign the family guestbook.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald from Aug. 5 to Aug. 7, 2019