Robert Calmes
Weston - Robert G. "Bob" Calmes, age 81, of Weston, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Bob is formerly from Marathon, and was born in Athens, Wisconsin.
Before retiring, Bob and his wife owned and operated Calmes' Bar in Marathon. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Vernell (Mader) Calmes; and his eight children, Mari Calmes, Renae (Dave) Burk, Shari Calmes Rolain, Rhonda (James) Hannemann, Robert J (Randy) Greene Calmes, Bryant (Kathleen) Calmes, Audra (Mike Pliskie), Gina Calmes McKeough (Brad Nagel); 20 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren, with an additional one expected in June; also his siblings, Joseph Calmes, Richard (Rita) Calmes, James Calmes, Ruth (Tony) Brodjeski, Delores (Ken) Wolf. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Marie "May" (Lochen) Calmes; sister, Carol Listle; and brother, Michael Calmes.
Bob loved singing in church, music, art, gardening, floral arranging and spending time with his family, especially his grand and great-grandchildren.
He will be sadly missed!
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to St. Therese Catholic Church in Rothschild are apprecitated.
The Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 24, 2019, at St. Therese Catholic Church in Rothschild. Burial will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Visitation will be at the church on Friday morning from 9:30 a.m. until the time for Mass.
The John J. Buettgen Funeral Home is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.HonorOne.com.
Published in the Wausau Daily Herald on May 23, 2019