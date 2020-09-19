Robert David Reichel
Rothschild - Robert David Reichel passed away on Thursday, September 17, 2020, at home surrounded by his family.
He was 92. Robert was born on November 4, 1927, to Christina and David Reichel. He was a Navy Veteran and served his country on the maiden voyage of the USS Mason that departed from the Boston Harbor and traveled to China. He returned home to central Wisconsin and began his career with WI Public Service, starting out building substations and finally retiring as a supervisor after 41 years. He married the love of his life, Shirley Hoppe, on October 7, 1950. Together they raised six children and one grandchild. He was a devoted husband and family man. He cared for his wife with steadfast and unconditional love in her final years and was fortunate enough to have spent the last six months of his life receiving that same love and care from his daughters. In his final days, he was surrounded by his great-grandchildren. He was and continues to be an inspiration to all who had the privilege to have known him. He will be dearly missed.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Shirley, his parents, and one brother, Albert.
He is survived by his children, Lynne Clark, Dean (Jenn) Reichel, Diane (Robert) Parker, Jean (Jim) Gottlieb, Steven (Sheila) Reichel, Lori (Scott) Buckridge; grandchildren Jason (Kelley) Reichel, Jessica (Ryan) Baker, Amanda Buckridge, Matthew Gottlieb, Megan (Evy) Lara, Kyndra Reichel, Victoria Reichel, and 6 great grandchildren; his sister Donna Klein and many other relatives.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am at Restlawn Memorial Chapel, 235962 N. Troy Street, Wausau, WI on Saturday, September 26, 2020. Visitation will be at Helke Funeral Home, 302 Spruce Street, on Friday, September 25, 2020, from 5:00 - 7:00 pm. Family and friends may go to www.helke.com
to leave words of remembrance and online condolences.
The family would like to thank Aspirus Home Hospice for the loving care they gave our father. We would especially like to thank Haley, Shelley, and Linda.
Memorials may be directed to Paralyzed Veterans of America
or The Smile Train