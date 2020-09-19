1/1
Robert David Reichel
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert David Reichel

Rothschild - Robert David Reichel passed away on Thursday, September 17, 2020, at home surrounded by his family.

He was 92. Robert was born on November 4, 1927, to Christina and David Reichel. He was a Navy Veteran and served his country on the maiden voyage of the USS Mason that departed from the Boston Harbor and traveled to China. He returned home to central Wisconsin and began his career with WI Public Service, starting out building substations and finally retiring as a supervisor after 41 years. He married the love of his life, Shirley Hoppe, on October 7, 1950. Together they raised six children and one grandchild. He was a devoted husband and family man. He cared for his wife with steadfast and unconditional love in her final years and was fortunate enough to have spent the last six months of his life receiving that same love and care from his daughters. In his final days, he was surrounded by his great-grandchildren. He was and continues to be an inspiration to all who had the privilege to have known him. He will be dearly missed.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Shirley, his parents, and one brother, Albert.

He is survived by his children, Lynne Clark, Dean (Jenn) Reichel, Diane (Robert) Parker, Jean (Jim) Gottlieb, Steven (Sheila) Reichel, Lori (Scott) Buckridge; grandchildren Jason (Kelley) Reichel, Jessica (Ryan) Baker, Amanda Buckridge, Matthew Gottlieb, Megan (Evy) Lara, Kyndra Reichel, Victoria Reichel, and 6 great grandchildren; his sister Donna Klein and many other relatives.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am at Restlawn Memorial Chapel, 235962 N. Troy Street, Wausau, WI on Saturday, September 26, 2020. Visitation will be at Helke Funeral Home, 302 Spruce Street, on Friday, September 25, 2020, from 5:00 - 7:00 pm. Family and friends may go to www.helke.com to leave words of remembrance and online condolences.

The family would like to thank Aspirus Home Hospice for the loving care they gave our father. We would especially like to thank Haley, Shelley, and Linda.

Memorials may be directed to Paralyzed Veterans of America or The Smile Train






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Sep. 19 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Helke Funeral Home and Cremation Service
302 Spruce St
Wausau, WI 54401
(715) 842-3993
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Helke Funeral Home and Cremation Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved