Robert DeMario
1954 - 2020
Robert DeMario

Wausau - Robert Louis DeMario, 66, of Wausau, passed away on October 17, 2020, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital, shortly after being diagnosed with lung cancer.

He was born on January 25, 1954, to the late John and Esther (Wirtenen) DeMario. He met and fell in love with his high school sweetheart, Elaine Honkanen. They moved to Wausau right after Elaine graduated. On September 22, 1973 they were married in Hurley, Wisconsin. Bob worked for Kreger Bakery as a delivery man for over 30 years before his retirement.

His hobbies included RC car racing, model trains, and gardening. Most important to Bob was his family and friends and of course his dogs. Elaine and Bob were huge supporters of the Humane Society of Marathon County and over the years they rescued several dogs through adoption.

Bob was preceded in death by his wife Elaine, of 46 years, on November 28, 2019; his parents; his siblings, Louis DeMario, James DeMario, and Barbra DeMario Morgan.

He is survived by his siblings, John DeMario, Elizabeth DeMario Aijala, Richard DeMario, Mary Ann DeMario Hill, and Laure DeMario Kreger.

Roberts wishes were that no services take place. Family and friends are asked to go to ww.helke.com to leave online condolences and words of remembrance.




Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Oct. 20 to Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
