Robert Denison
Weston - Robert "Bob" Walter Denison, 71, of Weston lost his battle with Leukemia at his home on April 27, 2020, surrounded by his loving family under the care of Aspirus Home Hospice.
Bob was born in Anamosa, Iowa on September 23, 1948, to Walter and Dorothy (Wright) Denison. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Judy (Stegge) Denison; children Sara (Dan) Denison of Chippewa Falls, WI and Dave (Nicole) Denison of Austin, TX; grandchildren Abby and Zach; sister-in-law Rosann Beekman; brother-in-law Terry Stegge; and grandpuppy Ava. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Judie Ortgies, in-laws Lawrence and Lillian Stegge, and brothers-in-law Larry Stegge and Jerry Stegge.
Bob grew up in eastern Iowa and attended the University of Iowa where he met the love of his life, Judy. They were married in Iowa City on May 31, 1969. After earning his Bachelor of Science degree he worked in Cedar Rapids, IA. In 1978, he and his family relocated to Schofield, WI. Bob worked at Wausau Insurance Co. / Liberty Mutual Insurance for 27 years in the Information Systems Department. He enjoyed the technical aspects of his work, but, more importantly, the lasting friendships he made along the way. Later in life, Bob spent fall and winters in Sun City, TX to be closer to his grandchildren.
Bob loved the activities he shared with his family and friends. He enjoyed traveling to new places, playing golf with extra handicap strokes, reading a good book, casino trips with his buddies, Tuesday morning breakfast, cheering on the Green Bay Packers, following the stock market, and afternoon stops for ice cream at Briq's.
The family wishes to thank all involved with Bob's care with special thanks to Dr. Chris Peterson and the team at the Aspirus Cancer Center. Bob was grateful for all those who donate blood and plasma to help others.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, June 8, 2020, at St. Mark Parish, 602 Military Rd., Rothschild. Masks must be worn by those attending. Rev. Allan L. Slowiak will officiate. Burial will be at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Kronenwetter. Visitation will be from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm on Sunday, June 7 at Brainard Funeral Home- Everest Chapel, 5712 Memorial Ct., Weston.
For those wishing to send memorial gifts, please consider Aspirus Hospice Services or The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. For those that are able, also consider donating blood at a local blood center.
Published in Wausau Daily Herald from Jun. 1 to Jun. 3, 2020.